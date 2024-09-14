MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Residence shot at with people inside in Boucherville, Que.: police

    Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL
    Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a residence with people inside.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) say that at around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a shot being fired in a residential neighbourhood on Jean-Deslauriers Street in Boucherville.

    "People were present inside, but fortunately, no one was hurt," the SPAL said in a post on its Facebook page.

    A perimeter is in place, and investigators and forensic technicians will continue to investigate the shooting.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the SPAL info-crime line at 450-646-8500. 

