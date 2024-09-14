Residence shot at with people inside in Boucherville, Que.: police

Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a residence with people inside.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say that at around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a shot being fired in a residential neighbourhood on Jean-Deslauriers Street in Boucherville.

"People were present inside, but fortunately, no one was hurt," the SPAL said in a post on its Facebook page.

A perimeter is in place, and investigators and forensic technicians will continue to investigate the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the SPAL info-crime line at 450-646-8500.