    • First-ever West Island Pride event held in Pointe-Claire

    A participant shoots bubbles at the camera at the West Island's first-ever LGBTQ2+ Pride event on Sept. 14, 2024. (Scott Prouse, CTV News) A participant shoots bubbles at the camera at the West Island's first-ever LGBTQ2+ Pride event on Sept. 14, 2024. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)
    The West Island LGBTQ2S+ Centre held its first ever Pride event at Edgewater Park in Pointe-Claire on Saturday.

    The day included a rainbow story time with drag queen Bambi Dextrous, music, a panel discussion and variety show.

    The centre's executive director David Hawkins said the Pride event is about "celebrating our local community and unifying the community in love and support."

    "It's an increasingly scary world out there for a lot of queer people with everything going on socially and politically, and so it's important we make intentional spaces locally to celebrate and uplift the 2SLGBTQIA+ community here in the West Island," he said in a news release.

