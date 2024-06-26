Teen dies after being found seriously injured in Chaudiere-Appalaches

An 18-year-old man is dead after being rushed to hospital with severe injuries in the small town of Disraeli in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Emergency services received a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. about a seriously injured man on Marcotte Road, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The victim was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The force notes the cause of death remains unknown, but there were signs of violence on the man's body.

Investigators and forensic technicians are on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2024.