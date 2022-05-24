Teen dies after being ejected from ATV in Eastern Townships

A 15-year-old is dead after being ejected while riding an ATV in the Eastern Townships.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, in the municipality of Brome-Missisquoi.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), two minors were riding the ATV together on a private property on Chemin de la Grande Ligne Ouest when they were both thrown from the machine in a manoeuvre gone wrong.

The rear passenger was seriously injured, "probably when the ATV rolled over on top of him," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The teenager was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown, but a reconstructionist is working to determine the events leading up to the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2022.