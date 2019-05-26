Featured Video
Teen dead after late night fight in Longueuil
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 9:51AM EDT
A 19-year-old man is dead after getting into a fight in Longueuil at around midnight on Sunday.
The victim got into an altercation with another man in his 20s near the corner of Montee St-Hubert and Davis Blvd.
The other combatant is in critical condition.
Longueuil police have opened an investigation into the fight.
Dozens of officers were at the scene on Sunday morning speaking to witnesses.
