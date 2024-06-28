Teen charged with murder in connection with 2021 triple homicide: Montreal police

The Montreal police (SPVM) major crimes squad arrested another suspect in connection with a triple homicide in 2021.

On Aug. 2, 2021, five people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Perras Boulevard in the Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Three of them died of their injuries.

Police arrested three men who were charged with first-degree murder in October of that year.

On Thursday, police arrested a minor, who was already in detention, and he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He remains behind bars and will return to court on July 26.