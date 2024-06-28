MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen charged with murder in connection with 2021 triple homicide: Montreal police

    Police tape blocks traffic at the scene of a shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Image courtesy of Antoinette Delli Compagni) Police tape blocks traffic at the scene of a shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Image courtesy of Antoinette Delli Compagni)
    Share

    The Montreal police (SPVM) major crimes squad arrested another suspect in connection with a triple homicide in 2021.

    On Aug. 2, 2021, five people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Perras Boulevard in the Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

    Three of them died of their injuries.

    Police arrested three men who were charged with first-degree murder in October of that year.

    On Thursday, police arrested a minor, who was already in detention, and he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

    He remains behind bars and will return to court on July 26. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News