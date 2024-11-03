Hundreds of Projet Montreal members discuss party's future on heels of Plante announcement

Projet Montreal wrapped up its annual congress on Sunday on the heels of Mayor Valérie Plante's decision to not seek a third mandate.

Delegates had a lot to discuss, including who will lead the party in the next election.

On the agenda, a number of key issues topped the list: housing and public transportation, the homelessness crisis, and a brewing leadership race expected in the coming months.

The party's congress comes just over a week after Mayor Plante announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2025.

As this news slowly sinks in, Concordia University political science professor Donal Gill believes members should focus their attention elsewhere.

"They're not going to want to get too bogged down on either, a) who's the candidate going to be this time next year, or what the platform for that election should look like," Gill said.

While he says Projet Montreal remains in good standing, Plante's departure brings some level of uncertainty, such as the direction the party will take moving forward.

"That big question of what's politically viable versus what is ideologically, you know, pure, or are in line with the goals of the movement, I suspect that's going to be the big issue going forward," Gill said.

But some members say that whoever ends up in the driver's seat, their mission remains the same.

"I think it's a party that is very close to the population and listens to its population," said Véronique Tremblay, city councillor for Champlain—L'Île-des-Sœurs.

"The future of Projet is always continuing being inclusive and fighting for a city that is available for everyone," said Karina Borges Thibault, a diversity representative on Projet Montreal's board of directors.

Projet Montréal member Aaron Stafford added: "Projet Montreal is exactly where it is now — it's a party that's made by members, for members."

Nevertheless, the eventual race for a new leader is getting a lot of buzz, with some members considering running, including city councillor Alia Hassan-Cournol.

She says she feels encouraged by Plante's efforts to be inclusive, particularly of women from diverse backgrounds.

"I'm elected in the east side of Montreal, from a French and Arabic background. I was involved in the party since 2016 and I think it's something I need to consider and I want to show my ideas," said the councillor for Maisonneuve–Longue-Pointe.

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough mayor Laurence Lalonde Lavigne is also considering running.

"I'm thinking about it. I need to be sure that I'm asking myself if I am the right person, at the right moment and is it really what I want," she said.

With the future of Projet Montreal still to be seen, Montrealers are sure to keep a close eye on what's to come.