MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating

    Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.

    Police say they received a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. about multiple cars on fire in a commercial parking lot near the intersection of Paré Street and Devonshire Road.

    Several cars were on fire in a commercial parking lot in TMR overnight in what police suspect was a case of arson on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil/CTV News)

    The fire department was also called in and eventually extinguished the blaze. Five vehicles were destroyed and one other was partially damaged by the flames, a police spokesperson said.

    Several cars were on fire in a commercial parking lot in TMR overnight in what police suspect was a case of arson on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil/CTV News)

    Police believe the fires were intentionally set and are looking for surveillance footage from the area to locate a possible suspect.

    So far, no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

