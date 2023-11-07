Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore.

Court records show that Yacine Mehennaoui has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice. He appeared in court in Laval Tuesday afternoon.

The accused's last known address is on the same street in Bois-des Filion where the toddler was found "seriously injured" Monday evening by police who received a 911 call.

Police have not said whether the accused has any relation to the victim.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the child's death.

Earlier in the day, Terrebonne police spokesperson David Provencher said the three individuals were being interviewed by the criminal investigation office and the crime scene was still being examined.

The case has been transferred to provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers have been deployed to perform searches in the Mille-Îles River in an attempt to locate any potential evidence.

"We are trying to find anything that would be linked to this case," said Provencher.

This comes after a 911 was placed at 5:30 p.m. Monday to the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service about the injured child on 34e Avenue.

"Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead on the spot," the force noted.

The cause of death and the child's age have not been released, but police acknowledge that they were "young."

Devastated neighbours have been dropping off toys and teddy bears in a makeshift memorial outside the home.

One of them told CTV News he saw the child's mother sitting in the passenger seat of the family car Monday night, sobbing uncontrollably.

Investigators and forensic technicians at both the local and provincial levels remain at the scene to analyze the circumstances leading up to the child's death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 450-471-4121 or via the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie