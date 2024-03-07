Teen charged in connection with fire at Walmart west of Montreal and a residence

Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with two alleged arsons, one at a Walmart.

Police believe the man from Hudson, Que. is connected with the Feb. 20, 2023 fire at the Walmart on de la Gare Boulevard in Vaudreuil-Dorion that resulted in the store being evacuated and one person suffering smoke inhalation.

Then on Dec. 13, there was a fire at a residence under construction on Achilles Road in Piedmont. Police believe the same individual was involved in that fire.

No injuries were reported during that fire.

The man was arrested and appeared in court on Feb. 21 and March 1 in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield on arson charges.