MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen charged in connection with fire at Walmart west of Montreal and a residence

    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with two alleged arsons, one at a Walmart.

    Police believe the man from Hudson, Que. is connected with the Feb. 20, 2023 fire at the Walmart on de la Gare Boulevard in Vaudreuil-Dorion that resulted in the store being evacuated and one person suffering smoke inhalation.

    Then on Dec. 13, there was a fire at a residence under construction on Achilles Road in Piedmont. Police believe the same individual was involved in that fire.

    No injuries were reported during that fire.

    The man was arrested and appeared in court on Feb. 21 and March 1 in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield on arson charges. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News