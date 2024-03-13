MONTREAL
Montreal

    Teen arrested in connection with Montreal North shooting

    A car with bullet holes was found near the corner of Industriel and Pie-IX boulevards. Montreal police believe it may be linked to a shooting earlier in the day on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
    Montreal police (SPVM) said on Wednesday that they arrested a sixth suspect in connection with a violent afternoon involving a volley of gunshots between two cars in Montreal North.

    A 16-year-old boy joins the five suspects arrested on Feb. 21 in connection with the case. Police say shots were fired during a chase between two vehicles on Feb. 12.

    No injuries were reported that day.

    The teen was released on a promise to appear before the Court of Quebec's Youth Division on narcotic possession for the purpose of trafficking charges. Police say further charges may be forthcoming.

    On Feb. 12, police say shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. between two vehicles near Prieur Street and Parc-Georges Avenue.

    "Shortly afterwards, a bullet-riddled vehicle and its unharmed occupants were found in the car park of a local business," the SPVM said in a news release. "The other vehicle was found the next day. The investigation revealed that it had been stolen a few days before the crime."

