SHERBROOKE -- A teen was arrested and several more suspects are being sought Thursday morning in connection with a rash of overnight car burglaries and subsequent fraudulent purchases in Sherbrooke in the Eastern Townships.

Sherbrooke police say at least five burglaries were committed and several more were attempted.

Police were informed of a first break-in and burglary of a car parked in the city's north end Wednesday night.

Several items, including bank cards, were stolen from the parked cars, police said.

The suspects than committed fraud in several area businesses by using the bank cards to purchase pre-paid credit cards, police allege.

Police said some wallets had been left unattended in the park cars. They also say one car was stolen.