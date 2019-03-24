

While the Quebec government recently set aside funds aimed at stabilizing Quebec’s taxi industry, drivers will strike on Monday to protest that bill, saying it will mostly help their competition.

Last week, the provincial government tabled Bill 17, which is aimed at evening the playing field with ride-sharing apps like Uber by allowing taxis to charge variable fares and eliminating paperwork and fees. But some in the industry said they see the bill as a way for the government to favour those very apps.

“We want the minister to upgrade Uber or all those applications to the level of taxi,” said one driver. “Not downgrade taxi to the level of this chaos.”

Taxi Co-Op de L’Ouest driver Souheil Saade said the matter is about who follows the law and who doesn’t.

“We follow the law 100 per cent and they’re still against us and Uber doesn’t follow any law,” he said.

Some drivers said that the $500 million that will be given to drivers as compensation doesn’t do enough, given the fall in value of taxi permits over the past few years.

“It’s like you having a house, the next day you wake up and your value is zero,” said Taxi Co-Op de L’Ouest driver Charles Artin. “What do you think?”

Saade said the rise of Uber has forced drivers to work longer hours to make a living.

“We work 16 hours every day and every driver doesn’t see his family. Many problems exist because of this,” he said. “Lots of depression, lots of people get sick.”

Rough time for taxis

Since Uber's Quebec launch in 2014, Montreal's taxi drivers have found themselves in a difficult situation. The drivers protested repeatedly, demanding the provincial government take action to protect the industry. In 2017, the then-Liberal government announced new measures for Uber, including expanded background checks and mandatory training for drivers.

More recently, in January cab company Teo Taxi announced it would ceasing operations, leaving 450 drivers without work.