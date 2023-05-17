Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime

The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car on Tuesday afternoon is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.

"I can't share much with you but we know it's connected to organized crime," said Fady Dagher.

Dagher did share one significant concern – that if indeed as suspected the shooting death is linked to organized crime it would be the first time in Montreal history that a woman was targeted.

"It is concerning. I'm going to be honest with you but as chief, I was like oh, wait a minute did we cross a line? Are we going somewhere else now? This is our concern now. We are looking into it to find out what happened to that person at that moment," Dagher said.

On Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was struck by several gunshots while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The victim is Claudia Iacono, the owner of the Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa, where the deadly shooting took place, sources told Noovo Info.

'UNWRITTEN RULE'

A Montreal journalist who has been covering police investigations and organized crime for many years also said when speaking about the mafia, that targeting a woman would be new territory for them.

Daniel Renaud of La Presse said there are "unwritten rules that you don't touch women or children if they're not implicated in mafia activity."

He said he has spoken to many people including people "in the mob world" who told him what was done "is unpardonable."

In an interview with CTV News, Renaud laid out the likely investigative route that Montreal police would follow to determine why Iacono was killed, which he presumed will include three hypotheses.

"First of all, they will see if Madame Iacono was killed on the order of someone close to her, because it's normal in a murder investigation that the police first suspect people around the victim," Renaud said.

Secondly, police will examine if she was targeted because of something she may have been involved in herself to see if she was targeted in a settling of accounts, he said.

"Third, they will see if she was killed because of the link between her husband and the Montreal mafia," said Renaud.

Iacono's husband, Antonio Gallo, is the son of Moreno Gallo, a man who had ties to organized crime and who was assassinated in an Acapulco restaurant on Nov. 10, 2013.