Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
Police say a 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
The victim is Claudia Iacono, the owner of the Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa, where the deadly shooting took place, sources told Noovo Info. She was shot multiple times in her car in broad daylight.
Iacono is married to the son of Moreno Gallo, a man with links to organized crime who was assassinated in an Acapulco restaurant in Mexico on Nov. 10, 2013.
When Montreal police officers arrived in the parking lot outside the salon Tuesday afternoon, they found the woman in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her killing was the 8th homicide in Montreal this year.
A police officer stands inside the perimeter of a deadly shooting scene after a woman was killed while driving her car outside the Deauville Salon on Jean-Talon Street on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
A police spokesperson said the suspect opened fire in the woman's direction and then fled on foot. The victim's car, which was in motion at the time of the shooting, collided with a building.
No arrests were made as of Tuesday evening as major crime investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance camera footage from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from Noovo Info.
