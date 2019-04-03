Featured Video
Suspects sought after shoot-out in St-Leonard parking lot
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:22AM EDT
Montreal police have opened an investigation into a parking lot shootout in St. Leonard.
Around 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls came in to report shots fired in a parking lot of a shopping centre located near the intersection of Lacordaire and Grande-Prairies Blvds.
According to police, two vehicles approached a third, and fired a shot. It did not make impact, they said.
A shell casing was recovered on the ground at the scene, but no one was injured.
The occupant of the targeted vehicle reported the shooting to police.
Patrollers circulating nearby apprehended one of the vehicles in question, and arrested its two occupants. They will be questioned by police Wednesday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- Human chain formed around Westmount High to protest Bill 21
- Deputy premier suggests people who don't uphold religious symbols ban be reported to police
- PM removes Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott from Liberal caucus
- Canadiens double up Lightning 4-2 to stay in thick of playoff race
- Facing a rental shortage, Montrealer takes unusual step to find an apartment