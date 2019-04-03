

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have opened an investigation into a parking lot shootout in St. Leonard.

Around 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls came in to report shots fired in a parking lot of a shopping centre located near the intersection of Lacordaire and Grande-Prairies Blvds.

According to police, two vehicles approached a third, and fired a shot. It did not make impact, they said.

A shell casing was recovered on the ground at the scene, but no one was injured.

The occupant of the targeted vehicle reported the shooting to police.

Patrollers circulating nearby apprehended one of the vehicles in question, and arrested its two occupants. They will be questioned by police Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.