MONTREAL -- Investigators from the Montreal police arson squad have arrested a suspected firebug.

Yvon Carbonneau appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 20 to face charges of arson with disregard for human life and property damage.

The charges stem from a fire on the terrace of a home in the Town of Mount-Royal on the night of June 27, 2019.

The fire destroyed the backyard of a property and damaged the home before it was brought under control.

The consequences of the fire, however, could have been much more serious, said police, because the occupants were sleeping inside when the fire broke out.

The arson investigation led police to 58-year-old Carbonneau.

Images captured by a surveillance camera showed the suspect setting fire to the terrace, and helped investigators solve the case. Carbonneau has a long history with the criminal justice system, including arson, said police.

He was arrested Feb. 4.