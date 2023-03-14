Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
Authorities identified the two people who were fatally struck by a suspect driving a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region on Monday.
Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Doiron said that Jean Lafreniere, 73, and Gerald Charest, 65, were killed walking on the side of the road. Nine others were injured and transported to hospital, including an infant and a three-year-old toddler.
The children were seriously injured but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators with expertise analyzing crashes are on the scene to determine how fast the driver was going and how long he was on Highway 132 before the vehicle struck the pedestrians.
On Monday afternoon, 38-year-old Steeve Gagnon from Amqui, was arrested. He is likely to face first-degree murder charges for the hit-and-run, said Doiron. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
Dorion said it appears to be a premeditated act and the suspect did not have a police history. He added the driver admitted to the crime and turned himself in to a local police station.
SURVIVING VICTIMS IN HOSPITAL
Six victims were transported to the Enfant-Jesus Hospital in Quebec City. Of the six patients, four are adults and two are children. Three of the adults there are in critical condition, according to a hospital official. The children are in stable condition.
Three other victims were sent to the Amqui Hospital but one patient remained there on Tuesday.
"It's a tragedy for the population. It's a tragedy for the care team in all sectors, the staff on-site, the medical team, all the staff members."
Claudie Deschênes, director of the mental health and addictions program for the Lower St. Lawrence region health board said psychosocial support is being provided to people close to the victims and will be available in the coming days.
"We're going to make sure that we offer services to everyone who needs them," she said.
Deschênes said people can call 811 option 2 if they need support.
"People know each other well because we are a small place, a small village, a town, a small city," she said. "We need to make sure that we are able to respond to people who have needs in the here and now. So during the crisis, for that matter. But beyond that, surely in the next few days, people may be affected… so we want to make sure that we can respond to the needs."
'IT'S A SCENE THAT STAYS IN THE MIND'
Avignon--La Mitis--Matane--Matapédia Bloc Quebecois MP Kristina Michaud grew up in the small, peaceful town and was in the area when she started seeing the news on social media.
"Friends were texting and calling to see if we were okay, if my family was OK," she told CTV News.
After waiting for the scene to calm down, Michaud went to the area and was shocked to see what had happened to the main street in the town of 6,000 people.
"It's a scene that stays in the mind," said Michaud. "It's really rare for us to live such situations, it's not like in the big cities, the big centres. We are a calm, little town."
Michaud's mother, stepfather and grandfather go for daily walks in the same spot where the pedestrians were struck on Monday, but for different reasons did not take the same route when the tragedy occurred.
She said it's a popular spot to walk, particularly when the weather is like it was on Monday.
"It was a beautiful spring day, and a lot of people were around; there was no school that day," said Michaud. "There were a lot of young people, a lot of families were there."
The close-knit community is now reeling with questions about what happened and why.
"It's a lot to take in. We are a small community, everyone knows everyone, so we all know people -- witnesses, people that were hurt or died and also people that were the first responders," she said. "It's really a lot for a small community like we are."
Michaud and other leaders in the region must now work to help residents feel safe and secure.
"We often speak about our region as a place where nothing like that can happen; we are safe in this community normally," she said. "It feels like we cannot say this anymore, like we're not safe... We're going through this together, which is a good thing even though it's a sad event."
The health and social services centre in the Lower St. Lawrence (CISSS-BSL) set up a special support line for those directly or indirectly affected by the tragedy.
Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel is scheduled to hold a news Tuesday afternoon.
