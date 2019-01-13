

CTV Montreal





A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a stabbing that occured on Sunday afternoon outside an apartment building on Lapierre Ave. in Montreal North.

The incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. when the woman got into an altercation with several men, before stabbing one of them.

The 36-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with upper body injuries likely caused by a knife.

He remains in hospital but his life is not in danger.