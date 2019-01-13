Featured Video
Suspect arrested in Montreal North stabbing
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 5:52PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 6:01PM EST
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a stabbing that occured on Sunday afternoon outside an apartment building on Lapierre Ave. in Montreal North.
The incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. when the woman got into an altercation with several men, before stabbing one of them.
The 36-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with upper body injuries likely caused by a knife.
He remains in hospital but his life is not in danger.
Latest Montreal News
- Suspect arrested in Montreal North stabbing
- Griffintown's tiny train enthusiast seeks new home for turn of the century English landscape
- Teen battling brain tumour meets Panic! at the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie in Laval
- Unattended candle caused duplex fire in Rosemont: Fire Department
- First responders tackle two overnight fires in Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace