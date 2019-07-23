

The Canadian Press





A day after saying they would suspend aerial searches for missing Savoura president Stephane Roy and his son the Surete du Quebec said they are resuming helicopter operations.

Roy and his 14-year-old son went missing in a helicopter on July 10 in the Upper Laurentians while returning from a fishing trip.

SQ spokesperson Genevieve Bruneau said a helicopter would fly over certain areas following the evaluation and analysis of data received by investigators on Monday.

“If, along the way, there is a need to deploy patrol boats or other personnel, these people are ready to be deployed on the ground,” she said.

On Monday the SQ said flights would be stopped while investigators looked for more specific territory on which to focus their search. Bruneau did not specify which sectors in particular would be the focus of Tuesday’s flights.

Roy's family has urged the provincial police to ramp up ground searches for the missing pair.