Featured Video
Surete du Quebec to resume helicopter searches for missing Savoura president, son
Biologico organic tomato greenhouse owner Stephane Roy is seen in Saint-Sophie, Que., on August 16, 2012. Search and rescue teams will continue their search today for Quebec businessman Roy and his teenage son who've been missing since mid-week after failing to return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:30AM EDT
A day after saying they would suspend aerial searches for missing Savoura president Stephane Roy and his son the Surete du Quebec said they are resuming helicopter operations.
Roy and his 14-year-old son went missing in a helicopter on July 10 in the Upper Laurentians while returning from a fishing trip.
SQ spokesperson Genevieve Bruneau said a helicopter would fly over certain areas following the evaluation and analysis of data received by investigators on Monday.
“If, along the way, there is a need to deploy patrol boats or other personnel, these people are ready to be deployed on the ground,” she said.
On Monday the SQ said flights would be stopped while investigators looked for more specific territory on which to focus their search. Bruneau did not specify which sectors in particular would be the focus of Tuesday’s flights.
Roy's family has urged the provincial police to ramp up ground searches for the missing pair.
Latest Montreal News
- Civil liberty groups want to appeal judge's decision to not suspend Bill 21
- Surete du Quebec to resume helicopter searches for missing Savoura president, son
- Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson to become UK's next prime minister
- Why advocacy groups are taking issue with StatCan's hate crime numbers
- Dump truck touches electrical wire in Trois-Rivieres; driver injured in fire