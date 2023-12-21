Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal

Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to find a deal.

The reason for blocking the port was simple: economics.

"The only argument the government seems to understand is money!" said FAE vice-president Patrick Bydal. "Teachers are exasperated and angry at the government's irresponsibility and are making a major economic sacrifice to save public schools! The FAE and the teachers are therefore calling on François Legault to assume his responsibilities and act as a head of state concerned about reaching a satisfactory agreement in principle that will meet the crying needs of teachers, but also of their students, young people and adults."

The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) represents around 66,000 elementary and high school teachers and it rejected Quebec's lastest offer on Wednesday.

Union members formed a line in front of the entrance to the port on Thursday, causing a massive traffic jam of trucks along Notre-Dame Street and Highway 25 in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The strike action was not announced ahead of time.

FAE members have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23.

Teachers who are members of the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ), which is part of the Common Front of unions have held periodic strikes over the past two months.

Neither federation has signed a deal with the Legault government.

The 420,000-member Common Front said it would launch an unlimited strike in 2024 if no deal is reached.