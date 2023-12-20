MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer

    The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.

    In a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon, the union said the Legault government's offer "contains major setbacks for teachers and their students."

    "You may have heard talk this week that negotiations are accelerating for certain groups and that we're on the verge of an agreement for the holidays. This is not, unfortunately, the case for the FAE," said union president Mélanie Hubert in a video message posted to Facebook.

    FAE members have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23, while teachers with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ), affiliated with the Commont Front of public sector unions, have participated in periodic strikes over the past several weeks.

    The FSE-CSQ, which represents 95,000 teachers across the province, also said Wednesday that it's disappointed by Quebec's latest offer.

    "Despite a big show by the government in the media, their new 'official' proposal represents a step backwards in the talks from this weekend's negotiation sessions," the union wrote on Facebook earlier in the day.

    "Disappointed? Yes. Discouraged? No," said President Josée Scalabrini in a video attached to the post. "We're rolling up our sleeves, we're still going, we still have time. What we want is a negotiation done in good faith, and that's what we'll work on until the finish line."

    This comes after the Quebec government announced Tuesday it had made a new offer to the unions.

    CTV News reached out to the office of Quebec Treasury Board President Sonial Lebel on Wednesday, who declined to comment on the FAE's rejection. 

    Also on Wednesday, the Common Front, which represents 420,000 public sector workers including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, said it would launch an unlimited strike in the new year if a deal isn't reached. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News