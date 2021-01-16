Advertisement
Stranger's kindness saves Quebec woman's life by responding to a Facebook post and donating a kidney
MONTREAL -- Carolyn Wark-Black suffered a stroke at 25 and was told her kidneys could eventually fail.
Last spring, she was connected to a dialysis machine to stay alive.
"Three, four hours every day," said Wark-Black. "It was just a continuous process."
She then tried something different. She posted a message on Facebook asking if anyone was willing to give them a kidney.
The post went viral and Melanie Brault-Goettishein from Hudson, Quebec responded.
"At the time, back in May, all she said is if you're O positive, I'm looking for a kidney, can you help me," said Brault-Goettishein. "Scrolling through Facebook I said, ok I'm O positive, what do I need to do."
Despite living just 20 minutes from each other, the two didn't meet for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions related to the crisis.
The donor started documenting her decision.
"I just had a meeting with social workers, they wanted to make sure I wasn't doing this under distress," she said.
After multiple tests to make sure they were a match, Brault-Goettishein delivered the news to Wark-Black.
The operation was scheduled for January originally, but the two pushed for December 2020.
"Why not do it in 2020? It's been such a horrible year," said Brault-Goettishein. "It would be great to end it by saving someone's life."
After a successful operation, both women are now at home.
"I still don't believe it today," said Wark-Black. "We text every day, we're best friends, that's crazy. I just can wait to have her family over, I'm dying to meet them."