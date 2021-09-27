LAVAL -- The 627 bus drivers of the Société de transport de Laval are threatening to exercise their right to call a strike mandate soon if contract discussions don't progress more smoothly.

The local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated to the FTQ, which represents them, has already adopted a pressure tactics mandate that could go as far as an unlimited general strike. Its members voted 99 per cent in favour of such a mandate last January.

In an interview on Monday, union president Patrick Lafleur said he was ready to exercise this strike mandate soon 'if it has to go that far.' But he said he would prefer to negotiate and come to an agreement.

The parties must continue negotiations with their employer to renew the collective agreement, but no date has yet been set, Lafleur said.

Among the points in dispute, he cites the STL's willingness to cancel bus trips when passenger demand is insufficient, as well as the flexibility expected of overflow drivers.

The STL is expected to comment shortly.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2021.