

The Canadian Press





Savoura president Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son Justin Roy-Seguin will be laid to rest on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The father and son were reported missing on July 10 during a fishing trip in which Roy was piloting a helicopter.

Police, volunteers and the Canadian Armed Forces spent weeks scouring the area between where the helicopter had taken off and its destination. The helicopter and the victims bodies were found on July 25.

The funeral for the pair will be held in the St-Jerome cathedral.

Roy was well-known as a businessman who founded several companies, including greenhouse tomato companies Sagami and Savoura.

He is survived by his mother, sister and brothers while Justin Roy-Seguin is survived by many relatives and friends at Oka High School.