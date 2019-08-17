Featured Video
Stephane Roy and son laid to rest in St-Jerome
Biologico organic tomato greenhouse owner Stephane Roy is seen in Saint-Sophie, Que., on August 16, 2012. Search and rescue teams will continue their search today for Quebec businessman Roy and his teenage son who've been missing since mid-week after failing to return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 11:30AM EDT
Savoura president Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son Justin Roy-Seguin will be laid to rest on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
The father and son were reported missing on July 10 during a fishing trip in which Roy was piloting a helicopter.
Police, volunteers and the Canadian Armed Forces spent weeks scouring the area between where the helicopter had taken off and its destination. The helicopter and the victims bodies were found on July 25.
The funeral for the pair will be held in the St-Jerome cathedral.
Roy was well-known as a businessman who founded several companies, including greenhouse tomato companies Sagami and Savoura.
He is survived by his mother, sister and brothers while Justin Roy-Seguin is survived by many relatives and friends at Oka High School.
