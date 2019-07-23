

The Canadian Press





The Sûreté du Québec is set to conduct ground and water searches north of Mont-Tremblant National Park on Wednesday, hoping to find the missing Savoura president and his son.

Stéphane Roy and his 14-year-old son have been missing since July 10.

"Following advances in the past few days, SQ investigators have been able to target a smaller area for research," SQ spokesman Claude Denis said Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, two helicopters flew over the area, helping scour the dense forest, Denis said.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), there should be ground and water research, which will be held in this small area north of Mont-Tremblant Park," he said.

On Monday, the SQ indicated that the investigators were looking for a more specific territory to focus their efforts on.

The search for the R44 helicopter piloted by the founder president of Sagami Greenhouses has so far required the overflight of 20,000 square kilometres of densely wooded territory in the Upper Laurentians, extending from Lac-De la Bidière to Sainte-Sophie.

Since the pilot did not have a flight plan and no distress signal was detected, with the exception of a bit of cellular data, there is little information available on the route taken by the man and his son.

Stephane Roy's brother, Daniel, told The Canadian Press on Monday that relatives have not lost hope of finding the two alive. He described his brother as a 'fighter.'

`We are not giving up; there is a 14-year-old child in there. There is no question of leaving these people to themselves,' he said.