Staff shortages expected for start of school year, warn Quebec education unions

Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse loads a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

  • Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man

    Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.

    Herbert Hildebrandt (R) arrives at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas on Aug. 22, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police

    A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police. On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his 'state of sobriety,' according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.

