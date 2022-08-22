Staff shortages expected for start of school year, warn Quebec education unions

A few days before the start of the new school year at the elementary and secondary levels, the education unions have sounded the alarm over the staff shortage affecting not only teachers but also professionals and daycare services in schools.

The three Centrale des syndicats du Québec federations held a media briefing on Monday to provide an update on the new school year.

While figures of 700 and 1,400 missing teachers have been circulating in recent days, Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement president Josée Scalabrini did not want to give a precise figure right away.

She did, however, give the example of the Vieilles Forges school service centre in Trois-Rivières, where 150 positions need to be filled; 12 at the Estuaire service centre; and 90 at Kativik.

The situation, however, may change between now and the start of the formal school year, she said.

For education professionals - speech therapists, psychologists and others - the temptation to move to the private sector is great, since salaries are much higher, said Jacques Landry, president of their federation.

"And among support staff, many workers are part-time, sometimes seven to 10 hours a week. Yet, in Lac Saint-Jean, for example, there are 250 children on a waiting list for child care," said Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire president Éric Pronovost.