MONTREAL -- Several Jewish General Hospital staff members suffered apparent cases of food poisoning after taking part in an annual free meal on Tuesday.

A staff member, who asked to remain anonymous, said a chicken and a vegetarian option were made available at the catered lunch, but some staff reported a foul smell coming from the chicken.

The staff member said they, along with dozens of others, went home sick.

"Some of the people who were smelling the food didn't eat it at all," said union representative Nickson St-Vil. "They threw it in the garbage."

According to St-Vil, some workers spent time in the emergency room after eating the food. "Some of them who ate it got sick," he said.

HOSPITAL: FOOD WAS PREPARED BY AN OUTSIDE CATERER

A spokesperson for the hospital said the food came from an outside caterer.

“It has been brought to our attention that there has been issues with the meals served at today’s holiday lunch for our staff at the Jewish General Hospital. We deeply regret this unfortunate situation,” said Carl Theriault.

“This meal came from an outside caterer and not the JGH Kitchen. The food in the JGH Kitchen is perfectly fine and safe for patients and staff.”

It's unclear exactly how many people got sick from the food. As many as 2000 employees were offered the free lunch.

Theriault said Tuesday's evening's supper and Wednesday's breakfast would be postponed because of the incident.