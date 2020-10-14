QUEBEC CITY -- He was elected with promises of renewal, but he chose continuity in his team.

On Wednesday, new Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon reappointed the same trio of parliamentary officers who were in place before his election as head of the party on Friday: parliamentary leader Pascal Berube, parliamentary leader Martin Ouellet, and caucus chair Harold LeBel.

He did not make a "formal proposal" to his former opponent in the race, Jonquiere MNA Sylvain Gaudreault. The new leader, however, has ensured that there is no chill between the two candidates.

"No, not at all. I showed him the respect I had for him," said Plamondon. "A nine-month month race creates very legitimate emotions and fatigue and that I will always be fair, on a human level."

Berube finished his term as interim chief last week, suggesting that he was not interested in continuing.

"Our new leader has a contagious enthusiasm and is very convincing. If he is able to make me change, I think he is able to convince many Quebecers to follow us," said Berube.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.