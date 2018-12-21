

CTV Montreal





Residents of lower NDG are getting a Christmas present from Transport Quebec -- although it's not wrapped and will be taken back in a few months.

The St. Jacques Bridge is opening on Friday afternoon, although it will have to close at some point in the spring.

Because of poor weather paving of the entire span is not complete, but Transport Quebece has decided there is no point waiting until the job is perfect when good enough will do.

As a result two westbound lanes will be open, and one eastbound lane will be open, as of Friday Dec. 21.

The sidewalk on the north side of the bridge will also be open to pedestrians.

When weather improves in the spring, construction crews will return to finish paving the bridge, which will be three lanes in each direction, and to finish the sidewalk on the south side.

The St. Jacques bridge was closed in the summer of 2016, with its demolition requiring multiple weekend closures of the Decarie Expressway.

Earlier this year the supports for the bridge were pushed into place across the Expressway.