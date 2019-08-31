

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Quebec motorists should use caution this Labour Day weekend to keep their eyes on the road, speed down and hands off their phones.

The Surete du Quebec announced its officers will be out in force this weekend watching their radars for speeders, and looking for people using their cellphones or driving while impaired.

Appel à la prudence sur les routes durant le long congé de la fête du Travail. Les #policiers porteront une attention particulière à la vitesse, la distraction et la conduite avec capacités affaiblies. Bon congé. https://t.co/8ykMBNCh4m pic.twitter.com/dlOMj7ErC8 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) August 29, 2019

This summer, there have been 53 fatalities on Quebec highways, and the SQ are saying too many people are dying for preventable reasons.

The SQ will also be stressing the importance of seatbelts, as one out of five people who died in a car accident last year was not wearing one.

The provincial police say five people died in collisions last year over the Labour Day long weekend, and two have been killed since Friday afternoon on Quebec highways.

The SQ is also cautioning drivers to drive with caution around the many construction sites in and around Montreal.