SQ investigating threats against Montreal Canadiens legend
SQ Captain Guy Lapointe
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 6:34PM EDT
The SQ is investigating threats made last week against Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lapointe and his son, Guy Lapointe, Jr.
The allegedly came from someone associated with the Hell’s Angels.
Lapointe, Jr. serves as the SQ’s spokesperson.
When reached for comment, he said that neither he nor his father would be intimidated by the threats.
La Presse reported that Montreal’s interim police chief Martin Prud’homme said that all Quebec law enforcement officers are concerned about the threat.
Ian Lafreniere of the SPVM told La Presse that the threat is an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated.
The SQ is taking measures to protect the two men.
