

The Canadian Press





The Surete du Quebec will not continue to deploy a helicopter in an attempt to find businessman Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son, who have been missing since July 10.

SQ spokesperson Claude Doiron said the helicopter investigation work had been completed by both the provincial police force and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Other search methods continue and Doiron said aerial searching may be revisited in coming days if investigators can determine a more specific search area.

“We really have no clue at this point where in the field to direct our search,” said Doiron. “When we talk to people who are out in the woods and hikers, we ask them to keep an eye out and provide us with any information that might help us move our investigation forward.”

On Saturday the Armed Forces announced they would end air search operations.

Roy, who is known as the founder of produce company Les Serres Sagami Inc., went missing along with his son while returning from a fishing trip via helicopter, sparking a large-scale search effort.