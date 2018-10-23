Featured Video
SPVM wants answers after lit Molotov cocktails found under two squad cars
(File photo/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 7:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:09PM EDT
Montreal police are investigating the motive behind an attempted arson on two of their squad cars on Monday.
Two incendiary devices - Molotov cocktails - were found, lit, under the cars parked on a lot at the intersection of Bennett Ave. and Rouen St. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
It was an SPVM officer who first noticed the lit device under the parked vehicle. When backup arrived, they discovered another under a second patrol car.
The devices did not explode, and no one was injured.
No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a lead at this time.
They will be reviewing footage from surveillance cameras.
Latest Montreal News
- Health Canada on watch after six cases in Montreal of rare illness causing paralysis in children
- Deux-Montagnes commuters frustrated by REM construction pains
- Cannabis sales decline less than a week into legalization as supply shrinks
- Quebecers left out of Ottawa's new carbon tax rebates
- Montreal's Club Sportif MAA to get boost from $150M condo project