Featured Video
SPVM's collision squad investigating accident that sent 62-year-old man to hospital
Just before 9 p.m. on Friday night, a car travelling west on Wellington St. struck a pedestrian while he was crossing the street. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:35PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:20PM EST
Montreal police are investigating a collision in Griffintown that sent a man, 62, to hospital with serious upper body injuries.
Just before 9 p.m. on Friday night, a car travelling west on Wellington St. struck a pedestrian while he was crossing the street.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is now stable, police say.
The driver, a 48-year-old man, met with investigators.
The exact cause of the accident, however, is undetermined.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Very chaotic': Over 100 Quebec tourists arrive in Montreal after being trapped in Haiti
- Are you covered? How travel advisories affect your travel insurance
- 17-year-old man stabs mother to death in Quebec City
- Authorities pursuing 'Halloween killer' after escape from Laval detention centre
- Human remains found in landfill during search for murdered woman