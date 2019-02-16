

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a collision in Griffintown that sent a man, 62, to hospital with serious upper body injuries.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday night, a car travelling west on Wellington St. struck a pedestrian while he was crossing the street.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is now stable, police say.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, met with investigators.

The exact cause of the accident, however, is undetermined.