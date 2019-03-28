

The Canadian Press





The issue of the Montreal Police Brotherhood’s pension plan will find its way to the Supreme Court.

The court will hear an appeal by the City of Montreal related to a provincial law stating that the cost of pension plans in the municipal sector should be shared 50-50.

Last June, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the brotherhood, who argued the police pension plan should not be subject to that law, as the union had not been constituted by a municipal body.

The law, which was introduced by former Municipal Affairs Minister Pierre Moreau, concerned the amendment of defined benefit pension plans that had been established by a municipal body. The police union argued its pension plan had been set up by the Police Charities and Retirement Association of the City of Montreal, not the city itself.