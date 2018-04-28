

CTV Montreal





Gerald Baron, 78, lives in the Sud-Ouest and has not been seen since 11 p.m. Friday.

Baron has Alzheimer's, and police say he slipped out when his wife was distracted. She and SPVM investigators are worried for his safety.

He stands 5'5, weighs 189 lbs, has blue eyes and grey hair, and communicates in French.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pyjamas.

According to family, Baron enjoys taking outdoor walks in the daytime and visiting large stores.

Anyone with information regarding Baron's whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.