MONTREAL -- With Quebec's roads have emptier than usual due to the COVID-19 crisis and some drivers, numerous motorists have been caught driving way over the speed limit.

On Sunday, the Surete du Quebec released information on three incidents that occurred since Friday.

The first happened on Friday evening when a St-Jean-sur-Richelieu resident was stopped on the Felix-Leclerc Highway near Blaise-Pascal Ave. going 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone.

The driver was given a $1,383 ticket, docked 14 demerit points and had his license suspended for seven days.

A day later, another motorist was stopped on the same highway travelling 180 kilometres per hour. The 32-year-old driver was ticketed $1,544, 14 demerit points and also had his license suspended for seven days. The driver's vehicle was impounded.

That same day, a 46-year-old driver was caught going 135 kilometres per hour on the Laurentian Highway near Louis XIV Blvd. When he was pulled over, police found the man, who was alone in the vehicle, had been watching a television show on his cell phone while driving.

In addition to a $226 speeding ticket and three demert points, the motorist was given a $489 ticket and five demerit points for using a screen device displaying information not relevant to driving.

The information was released the same day a suspected SUV thief was arrested following a seven-kilometre police chase in the province.

On Saturday, a motorcylist in Repentigny died in an incident police said was likely caused by excessive speed. On Friday, another motorcyclist was given more than $2,000 in fines after being caught going 150 kilometres per hour in Brossard.

On Tuesday, another driver was caught going 160 kilometres per hour – double the speed limit – on the Champlain Bridge at rush hour.