MONTREAL -- Speed could be the cause of an accident that cost the life of a motorcyclist on Highway 40 in Repentigny, in the Lanaudiere region.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Friday in the late afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., after a motorcyclist seemed to have swerved and crashed on the Benjamin Moreau bridge, on Highway 40.

SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay said in a news release that the motorcyclist was ejected after losing control of his bike, according to preliminary information.

The biker was seriously injured and resuscitation operations were carried out before he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is a 51-year-old man.

An investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.