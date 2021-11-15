MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find Steve Villeneuve, who has been on the lam since August.

Police say the 51-year-old was released from custody on Aug. 6 but failed to comply with a condition for him to report to a designated centre.

Villeneuve speaks French, has blue eyes and grey hair. He is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Villeneuve's whereabouts is asked to call 911.