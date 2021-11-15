Advertisement
South Shore police searching for man on the lam since August
Published Monday, November 15, 2021 9:54AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 15, 2021 9:58AM EST
Steve Villeneuve, 51, is wanted by Longueuil Police (SPAL) after he did not report to his designated centre. SOURCE: SPAL
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find Steve Villeneuve, who has been on the lam since August.
Police say the 51-year-old was released from custody on Aug. 6 but failed to comply with a condition for him to report to a designated centre.
Villeneuve speaks French, has blue eyes and grey hair. He is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Villeneuve's whereabouts is asked to call 911.