Some flooding reported Tuesday morning in Quebec, Gatineau braces for worse

Spring flooding hit some areas of Quebec Tuesday morning.

Quebec Public Security reported significant flooding in the Laurentians, Saint-Jerome, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts and Mont-Tremblant.

Another flood occurred near Dorwin Falls in Rawdon, Lanaudière.

In Saint-Jérôme, the flow of the Rivière du Nord was already very strong before dawn.

In the Montreal area, minor flooding was reported in four locations on the shores of Lake of Two Mountains and along the Mille-Îles River. Water also rose near Lake Saint-Pierre and Lake Maskinongé in the Mauricie region, near the Etchemin River in Saint-Henri-de-Lévis, and at two locations on the Ottawa River in Ottawa and at the Hull Marina in Gatineau.

The level of several rivers is being monitored by authorities, as is the case for the St. Lawrence River on the West Island of Montreal. The Rivière des Prairies is at high risk of flooding.

The authorities explain that snow melting caused by the recent heat and the rain expected in the next few days are causing the water to rise.

However, Civil Security spokesperson Marie-Soleil Boulet-Pruneau said Monday that no major flooding is feared yet.

In Gatineau, Mayor France Bélisle said nearly 40,000 filled sandbags were ready for distribution Tuesday morning at seven vulnerable sites. Crews have also begun filling additional sandbags.

Gatineau has three baggers for additional filling capacity. To date, 200,000 empty bags are available in reserve for bagging, according to municipal authorities.

The Outaouais' main city has been plagued by major spring floods in 2017 and 2019, resulting in the loss of several hundred homes.