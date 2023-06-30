Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather

People wait in line to receive a slice of cake on Canada day in Montreal, Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People wait in line to receive a slice of cake on Canada day in Montreal, Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon