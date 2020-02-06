MONTREAL -- The president of the San Lorenzo soccer club in Argentina, Marcelo Tinelli, published a photo on social media Wednesday showing him in the company of Montreal Impact star Ignacio Piatti, accompanied by a brief message welcoming Piatti to San Lorenzo.

Tinelli added in his Twitter message that jersey number 28 is being reserved for the Impact striker.

Bienvenido Nachito a @SanLorenzo . Te guardamos la 28��❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/K4p7lnoIE5 — marcelo tinelli (@cuervotinelli) February 6, 2020

Piatti, who turned 35 last Tuesday, has been the subject of multiple rumours regarding his return to his native country for several weeks.

On Wednesday evening, Piatti did not take part in the pre-season game the Impact played against the Philadelphia Union in Clearwater, Florida. (The Impact lost 1-0 to the Union and are now 1-1 in pre-season games).

Piatti missed about two-thirds of the Impact's games last season due to injuries.

The Montreal team had previously exercised the option on its contract with Piatti for the 2020 season. At the start of training camp three weeks ago, Piatti said he was taking part because he is under contract with the team.

The Argentinian designated player's stint in Montreal, which began in July 2014, was punctuated with several honours. He took part in the MLS All-Star Game in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The captain of the Impact, a fan favourite, has scored 66 goals in 135 regular season games with the team, and fve more in the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.