Snowboarders grind away opening days at Dillon Ojo Snowpark

Over 100 snowboarders were on the east side of Montreal Saturday working on their basic board tricks on their way to nailing some McTwists, backside 900s, and Cab 720s as the Dillon Ojo Snowpark opened for its second season.

The park opened last year as a Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation and Montreal Olympic Park collaboration sponsored by Vans.

Sunday, the park hosted Ojo Fest with a series of snowboard displays and contests.

The park is a free facility where boarders of all ages can ride the rails, jump and other obstacles.

The park is near the Viau metro and near the Vans skatepark. It's open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March, weather permitting.

Ojo's family created the foundation to honour their son Dillon-Charles Ojo, who was a well-known snowboarder and artist who died in a tragic accident at age 22 in 2018.