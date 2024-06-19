MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Sneak peek at new hospital under construction in Vaudreuil-Soulanges

    There is a new hospital being built in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

    One of the hospital's two buildings is finished and on Wednesday, officials offered a look inside.

    There's still much more to be done in order to complete the massive project in two years. The $2.6-billion project will have 404 beds and 11 operating rooms.

    The regional health authority says it will meet the needs of the growing population west of Montreal.

