Sneak peek at new hospital under construction in Vaudreuil-Soulanges

There is a new hospital being built in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

One of the hospital's two buildings is finished and on Wednesday, officials offered a look inside.

There's still much more to be done in order to complete the massive project in two years. The $2.6-billion project will have 404 beds and 11 operating rooms.

The regional health authority says it will meet the needs of the growing population west of Montreal.

