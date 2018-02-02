

CTV Montreal





Firefighters in Longueuil were quick to put out a fire in a duplex on Jean Beliveau St. Friday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. on the top floor of the three storey building and spread into several walls, but does not appear to have made it through the roof.

Emergency crews ripped out a door, a window, and some siding as they extinguished the flames.

The estimated cost of repairs is $70,000.

The five people living in the building managed to escape without incident and they will be staying with family members until the building is repaired.

The fire was started accidentally by someone smoking.