MONTREAL -- Montrealers woke up to 2022 with a smog warning in effect as temperatures rose above freezing leaving a wet mess on the streets.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the smog warning for the Islands of Montreal and Laval as well as the majority of the South Shore.

"High concentrations of pollutants are expected and will result in poor air quality today," ECCC wrote in its warning.

Montrealers are advised to not use wood-burning stoves or fireplaces until the warning is lifted.

There is also a fog advisory in effect in southern and central Quebec.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility," ECCC wrote. "If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Rain and drizzle may change to freezing rain on Saturday with the fog expected to clear in the evening.