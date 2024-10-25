Here are the weekend road closures in the Montreal area

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should avoid certain sectors where construction is planned.

In particular, major closures are planned in the Turcot Interchange and Ville Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound towards downtown.

Using the Waze app to plan trips is advised.

Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) / Ville-Marie Tunnel

• From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound will be closed between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame Street and Cathedrale Street entrances in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

Detours will be in place in the Turcot.

As a result, the following are default closures:

• In the Turcot interchange, the Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and Decarie Expressway (A-15) south three ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (downtown).

• The Tanneries Boulevard (formerly Pullman Street) entrance.

Louise-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

Southbound

• From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., Highway 25 southbound will be closed between Montreal and Longueuil.

As a result, the following are default closures:

• The Tellier and Futailles entrances.

Northboun

• During the same period, Highway 25 northbound will be closed between Montreal and Longueuil.

The following are default closures 30 minutes before each complete closure:

• The Route 132 east and west (exits 89-N) ramps to Highway 25 North.

• The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

Souligny Avenue

• From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. and Saturday at 9:30 p.m., Souligny Avenue eastbound will be closed between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-132/R-138) Interchange (Kahnawake)

• From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., the Honoré-Mercier Bridge will be closed, with one lane open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following are default closures:

• Airlie Street entrance and the lane reserved for the R-138 west.

Montreal Road Closures

Cote-de-Liesse

• In the Town of Mont-Royal (TMR), from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be open on Côte-de-Liesse Road westbound between the Expressway (A-15) and Highway 40 west at exist 65.

REM light rail line

• On Sunday, the REM service will open at 8:30 a.m. for system updates. Bus shuttles will run between Brossard and Central Station from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Laviolette Bridge (A-55)

• From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the Laviolette Bridge between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes, will be closed, with only one lane open per direction.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date road closures, visit Quebec511.info.