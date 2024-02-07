MONTREAL
    • Smog warning in effect for southern Quebec

    A smog warning is in effect in southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

    The warning covers the following regions:

    • Metro Montreal – Laval
    • Lachute – Saint-Jerome
    • Lanaudiere
    • Richelieu Valley – Saint-Hyacinthe
    • Vaudreuil – Soulanges – Huntingdon

    According to Environment Canada, "high concentrations of pollutants are expected and will result in poor air quality this afternoon and this evening."

    Children with asthma and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease should avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

