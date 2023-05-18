Smell smoke in Quebec? It's probably not coming from Alberta wildfires: expert
Some in southern Quebec woke up to the smell of smoke Thursday morning -- but unlike what you might expect, it's probably not because of the Alberta wildfires, according to Environment Canada's senior climatologist.
Speaking to CJAD 800 radio, David Phillips said it's likely due to a common farming practice in which smoke is used to protect crops from frost.
"It's almost as if it's a fumigating kind of situation from local sources," he explained.
This approach has been used recently at Vignoble de Pomone, for example, a vineyard in Coteau-du-Lac just west of the Island of Montreal that is documenting the process on Facebook.
While the scent of smoke was minimal in Montreal early Thursday, CJAD 800 listeners from the Eastern Townships, the West Island and the North Shore reported catching a whiff.
But it's nothing compared to the situation in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where raging wildfires have covered swaths of the region in a thick layer of smoke and forced many to stay indoors.
If smoke from the western fires ever makes it to Quebec, said Phillips, it likely won't be all that detectable by smell:
"You'd probably see the evidence in brilliant sunrises and that red glow of the sun."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's average home price rose $100K in 3 months – which markets are seeing prices drop?
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet says it is activating contingency plan in preparation for work stoppage
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Russians could be disguising cash to evade Canadian sanctions, federal agency warns
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that Russians subject to economic sanctions due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine could try to evade them using shell companies, cryptocurrency and real-estate transactions.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 18, 2023
A broad-daylight murder in Montreal may signal escalation in Mafia violence, WestJet says it's cancelling flights, and Prince Harry and Meghan are hounded by paparazzi in New York City.
Toronto
-
Ontario to take steps to break up Peel Region
The Ontario government will provide details Thursday on how it plans to break up the Region of Peel.
-
What happens when Brampton and Mississauga separate?
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's decision to separate Mississauga and Brampton.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller at 11 a.m.
Atlantic
-
N.B. premier holds firm on sexual orientation policy review
Debate in the New Brunswick legislature Wednesday was dominated by comments made Tueday by Premier Blaine Higgs in defending a review of Policy 713 on gender diversity.
-
House collapse kills man inside: N.S. RCMP
A man in his 80s has died after his Colchester County home collapsed.
-
'I just feel heartbroken': HRM, developer square off over protection of decaying Bloomfield site
Slated for development, the Bloomfield School site in the North end of Halifax has become a magnet for people who aren't supposed to be there.
London
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take third straight loss in OHL final
Game 4 goes Wednesday in Peterborough.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
Damage is being considered extensive after fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Blvd East just after 8 Wednesday evening.
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
Calgary
-
'I literally fought for my life': Alleged victim of accused serial rapist shares story
An alleged victim of accused serial rapist Richard Mantha is sharing her story of a frantic escape and her journey to sobriety.
-
WestJet says it is activating contingency plan in preparation for work stoppage
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Second day of smoke, extreme poor air quality affects those who can't avoid outdoors
For many Calgary residents, it can be tough to get the job done without being in the open air, which continues to be thick with harmful wildfire smoke.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener DriveTest Centre: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said an arrest has been made following a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener DriveTest Centre on Wednesday.
-
Train carrying new cars derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train carrying new cars derailed just west of Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers at residential school memorial won’t leave until city commits to new monument
The volunteers who have been keeping a vigil over a memorial to children who died in residential schools say they have no plans to leave Robson Square until the city delivers a commitment to create a permanent monument.
-
Heat wave ebbs, but B.C. still setting high temperature records
The hottest days of B.C.'s May heat wave may be over, but daily temperature records continue to fall across the province.
-
'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster
A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food says she is sorry, plans to learn from it and is staying on to run in the May 29 Alberta election.
-
WestJet says it is activating contingency plan in preparation for work stoppage
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Windsor
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
A mixed long weekend forecast on the way
The frost should have no problem disappearing Thursday morning. A frost advisory remained in effect overnight with warnings from Environment Canada to cover up plants in frost-prone areas.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller at 11 a.m.
Regina
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Regina outbid on two major summer stadium concerts: REAL
The bell did not toll for Mosaic Stadium when it came to bidding on two major concert tours, according to REAL CEO Tim Reid.
-
Air quality statement issued as wildfire smoke drifts across Saskatchewan
Most of Saskatchewan woke up to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning as the effects of burning wildfires in northwestern Canada made their way south.
Ottawa
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller at 11 a.m.
-
Seven people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Seven people suffered injuries when an OC Transpo bus veered off Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end and into a ditch.
-
Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in talks with Senators ownership bidder
In a matter of weeks, the Ottawa Senators will be under new ownership and a local First Nations community with a title claim on LeBreton Flats could be part of it.
Saskatoon
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA
A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has tripled in size since the start of the week.
-
Saskatoon house fire leaves one dead
A person has died following a residential fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).